Flipboard resets users password after discovering a data breach

Flipboard, one of the biggest news aggregator apps, has announced that they have reset all users’ passwords after it has discovered a security breach, according to Business Insider.
In an official announcement, Flipboard says the hacker has “accessed and potentially obtained copies of certain databases containing Flipboard user information between June 2, 2019 and March 23, 2019 and April 21 – 22, 2019.”
The exposed data contained account information, such as names, Flipboard username, password, and email address. Flipboard claims involved password data is cryptographically protected per policy, meaning they should be hard to crack even after the data breach.
Flipboard says if you have logged in on your current device, you can continue using the news aggregation service as usual. However, accessing Flipboard from a new device, or attempting to log in on your current device again after logging out, will require you to create a new password for safety reasons.
Other than that, Flipboard says they have revoked digital tokens used to connect to third-party accounts. Users who have linked their social media accounts to Flipboard before might have to do the process again.
Source: Flipboard Via: Business Insider
