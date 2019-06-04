OnePlus 6/6T gets OxygenOS updates with May Security Patch

Even though OnePlus has released the OnePlus 7 Pro, a phone that MobileSyrup generally loves, it still regularly checks in on its older children, this time the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.
On June 3rd, OnePlus is rolling out another round of OxygenOS updates for the two.
As a side note: the Oxygen OS 9.0.6 is for the OnePlus 6 and 9.0.14 is for the 6T.
The patch note is listed below:
System
Updated Android Security Patch to 2019.5
General bug fixes and improvements
Bluetooth
Support for Quick Pairing of Bullets Wireless 2 added
Improved stability and compatibility of Bluetooth
Launcher
Improved confirm password UI for hidden space
Camera (OnePlus 6T）
Optimized photo quality from the front camera
Bug fix
Fixed issue with ringtone for SMS
Fixed issue with speed dial getting cleared
Fixed issue loading credentials required WiFi requiring Login
Again, OnePlus only pushed the updates to some users today before doing any more significant roll-out in the next few days. As a result, hitting that update button now may lead to nothing.
Source: OnePlus
Comments