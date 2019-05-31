News
Apple raises cellular App Store download limit to 200MB

May 31, 2019

2:15 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple App Store

Apple has increased the limit for over-the-air downloads in the iOS App Store to 200MB, up from 150MB.

9to5Mac first reported on the update to the limit, although it’s unclear what prompted Apple to make the change.

The limit is intended to prevent iPhone and iPad users from accidentally downloading large apps or games while on a cellular network.

However, there’s no way to override this setting, meaning that users aren’t given the choice to download large apps using their cellular network, even if they have unlimited data.

Via: 9t05Mac

