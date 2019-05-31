Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains has announced the launch of Statistics Canada’s Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics, an online data hub that will provide Canadians with timely and relevant statistics to support ‘evidence-based decision-making.’
The hub will provide easy access to data on topics such as families, education, health, and immigration, from a gender, diversity, and inclusion perspective.
“We want all Canadians to be able to access the information they need to help promote gender, diversity and inclusion in their businesses and communities. As a trusted source of information that Canadians know they can rely on, Statistics Canada has the tools and expertise to do just that with their new Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics,” Bains told MobileSyrup.
The government says this initiative will allow Canadians to make informed decisions, and will also help city planners and business owners.
For instance, business owners will have the ability to obtain information about women-owned enterprises in order to promote female participation in on their boards, according to the government. City planners will also be able to learn about refugees and help to enhance the present community supports provided.
This new online data hub will add to the government’s new Digital Charter, which is an approach introduced by the government to ensure that Canadians can trust new digital technology, and can also trust that their data will be protected.
In Budget 2018, Statistics Canada received $6.7 million CAD in funding over five years, along with $600,000 CAD, to establish a Centre for Gender, Diversity and Inclusion Statistics.
