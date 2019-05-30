Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in June 2019

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.
June kicks off some exciting events, starting June 1 with Tottenham vs. Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Final, and that same day, Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua making his US debut against Andy Ruiz Jr. live from Madison Square Garden. The fight game continues with Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin making his first DAZN appearance against undefeated challenger Steve Rolls on June 8 and Bellator 222 featuring Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen and Welterweight Grand Prix semifinal clash between Canadian Rory McDonald and Neiman Gracie on June 14. Towards of the end of the month, WTA returns for the Nature Valley Classic.
June 1:
UEFA Champions League Final: Tottenham vs. Liverpool
Boxing: Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr.
June 7
Combate Americas: Jose Alde vs. Juan Pablo Gonzalez
June 8
Boxing: Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls
June 14
Bellator 222 – Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen and Rory McDonald vs. Neiman Gracie
June 15
World Boxing Super Series: Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki and Yunier Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti
June 17-23
WTA Nature Valley Classic (Bianca Andreescu)
June 21
Combate Americas: Alejandro Martinez vs. Enrique Gonzalez
June 22
Bellator London – Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.
June 24 – 28
WTA Nature Valley International (Bianca Andreescu)
June 28
Combate Americas: Andres Quintana vs. Bruno Cannetti
June 29
Boxing: Demetrius Andrade v Maciej Sulecki
