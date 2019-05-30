News
Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in June 2019

May 30, 2019

3:39 PM EDT

Dazn Canada

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.

June kicks off some exciting events, starting June 1 with Tottenham vs. Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Final, and that same day, Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua making his US debut against Andy Ruiz Jr. live from Madison Square Garden. The fight game continues with Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin making his first DAZN appearance against undefeated challenger Steve Rolls on June 8 and Bellator 222 featuring Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen and Welterweight Grand Prix semifinal clash between Canadian Rory McDonald and Neiman Gracie on June 14. Towards of the end of the month, WTA returns for the Nature Valley Classic.

June 1:

UEFA Champions League Final: Tottenham vs. Liverpool
Boxing: Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr.

June 7

Combate Americas: Jose Alde vs. Juan Pablo Gonzalez

June 8

Boxing: Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls

June 14

Bellator 222 – Lyoto Machida vs. Chael Sonnen and Rory McDonald vs. Neiman Gracie

June 15

World Boxing Super Series: Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki and Yunier Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti

June 17-23

WTA Nature Valley Classic (Bianca Andreescu)

June 21

Combate Americas: Alejandro Martinez vs. Enrique Gonzalez

June 22

Bellator London – Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr.

June 24 – 28

WTA Nature Valley International (Bianca Andreescu)

June 28

Combate Americas: Andres Quintana vs. Bruno Cannetti

June 29

Boxing: Demetrius Andrade v Maciej Sulecki

Source: DAZN Canada

