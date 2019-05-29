Air Canada ‘beginning to come back online’ after system-wide technical issues

Air Canada suffered a massive outage overnight that caused delays and cancellations of over two dozen flights.
The issues started yesterday around 10:30 pm, noting in a statement that it was “expecting some flight delays and cancellations, but we are working hard to move as many customers as possible this evening and we are putting on additional capacity to transport customers affected tonight on flights tomorrow.”
Then, at 12:30am the airline sent out a message on social media stating “we can confirm airport systems, check-in and customer call centres are beginning to come back online.”
However, on Twitter passengers are still experiencing issues.
Any latest updates. Please help me also i wife also stuck up at Pearson.
— lalit singla (@singlafabrics) May 29, 2019
This is the “help” @AirCanada provided for the hundreds who’s flight was canceled last night. Been at the airport for 10 hrs and no answers. Never again pic.twitter.com/RQ7D7Dsy1a
— Brittney Coleman (@B_Coleman) May 29, 2019
.@AirCanada flights cancelled twice – one from Newark to Ottawa and then a flight cancelled from Newark to Toronto. Systems still down and no idea when our flight will be rebooked to get out of New Jersey. Would be great to have some assistance and compensation. #AirCanada
— Jennifer Skiffington (@JennSkiffington) May 29, 2019
Let’s add fuel to the fire as my luggage didn’t arrive either. I will never fly your airline again…
— FlukeJ (@flukemasterj) May 29, 2019
Nothing is working. When is this issue going to be resolved? I have a flight tonight and would like to be able to know if I should be worried
— Chandra (@thatdamnchan) May 29, 2019
Air Canada’s website says it “is currently experience tech difficulties. To check the status of your flight please visit your departing airport’s website.”
This isn’t the first time Air Canada has experienced technical issues. In February 2018 the company had ‘computer problems’ that grounded all web and mobile check-in, as well as customer call centres.
