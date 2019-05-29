Business
Air Canada ‘beginning to come back online’ after system-wide technical issues

May 29, 2019

6:35 AM EDT

0 comments

Air Canada

Air Canada suffered a massive outage overnight that caused delays and cancellations of over two dozen flights.

The issues started yesterday around 10:30 pm, noting in a statement that it was “expecting some flight delays and cancellations, but we are working hard to move as many customers as possible this evening and we are putting on additional capacity to transport customers affected tonight on flights tomorrow.”

Then, at 12:30am the airline sent out a message on social media stating “we can confirm airport systems, check-in and customer call centres are beginning to come back online.”

However, on Twitter passengers are still experiencing issues.

Air Canada’s website says it “is currently experience tech difficulties. To check the status of your flight please visit your departing airport’s website.”

This isn’t the first time Air Canada has experienced technical issues. In February 2018 the company had ‘computer problems’ that grounded all web and mobile check-in, as well as customer call centres.

