Twitter users and data miner ‘@Lucas7yoshi_‘ spotted John Wick skins in the recent Fortnite: Season 9 update.
With the season 9 of Fortnite update, Paradise Palms now features John Wick’s home. Immediately after the update went live data miners went to work and discovered a limited-time John Wick mode.
Now Twitter user @Lucas7yoshi data mined two John Wick skins, one with a fresh suit and the other skin features a more bruised John Wick with a damaged suit. The data miner also found rules to the limited-time game mode.
This mode revolves around the players collecting as many tokens as possible. According to the leaker, the game will mark players with the most coins on the minimap, for other players to hunt and assassinate.
The data miner also discovered mention of the Continental Hotel, which was featured in the John Wick films.
It’s not unusual for Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite, to pair up with an upcoming movie. Recently Fortnite launched a tie-in with Avengers: End Game.
