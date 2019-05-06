Google is now testing a feature that lets Android users update Chrome right from within the browser, rather than having to go to the Play Store.
Normally, when an update becomes available for Chrome, users will be shown an upgrade button from within the browser. Pressing this will automatically direct users to the Play Store for an update.
However, as spotted by Techdows.com, the Chrome for Android Nightly build now has a chrome://flags flag called “Enable Google Play Inline update flow” that, when enabled, causes the upgrade to take place directly in-browser.
The feature is available behind the flags page, which will let users keep using Chrome while the update is being downloaded. Once the download is complete, Chrome will restart to install the update.
To take advantage of the feature, make sure you’re using latest version of Canary at chrome://flags. Once you’ve confirmed that, Find the ‘Enable Google Play Inline Update Flow’ flag and make sure it’s set to ‘Enabled.’
It’s currently unclear how widely this feature is being tested. However, with Google I/O kicking off very soon, it’s possible a formal announcement and rollout is imminent.
