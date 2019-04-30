Google confirms plans to show off new hardware at I/O 2019

Google has confirmed plans to reveal new hardware next week at I/O 2019 in Mountain View, California.
During Google parent company Alphabet’s recent earnings call, chief financial officer Ruth Porat said that the company is “pleased with the ongoing momentum of Assistant-enabled home devices, particularly the Home Hub and mini Devices, and look forward to our May 7th announcement at I/O from our hardware team.”
Though nothing has been confirmed, we’ll likely catch our first glimpse of the often rumoured Pixel 3a series, as well as a revamped, upgraded version of Google’s Home Hub rumoured to be a 10-inch version called the Google Nest Hub Max.
During the call, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also cited “year-over-year headwinds” when discussing the company’s smartphone line. Although he continued by speaking positively about Google’s recent hardware efforts.
We’ll be bringing you all the Canadian news from I/O 2019, so be sure to follow our coverage of the developer keynote on Tuesday, June 7th.
Source: TechCrunch
