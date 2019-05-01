Bell MTS increases data overage price from $5 per 100MB to $10 per GB

Bell MTS has increased overage charges by $5 CAD per 100MB to $10 per GB.
According to a May 1st search on the Internet Wayback Machine, the site was changed to reflect the increase.
Overage charges now cost $10 CAD per gigabit above the cap, the site notes.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell MTS for a comment and will update the article with more information.
Bell acquired MTS for $3.9 billion in March 2017 and began expanding the scope of its LTE network in Manitoba shortly after.
Bell increased data overage charges from $0.07 per 1MB to $0.10 per 1MB in July 2018 and Rogers made similar changes around the same time.
The overage price for data increase is the same cost for all plans, according to Bell MTS’ site.
