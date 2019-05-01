Activate a new iPhone and Apple Watch with Telus and get free AirPods

Telus is aiming to compete with Rogers’ recent AirPods deal with a new iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPod offering.
If a customer activates one of Apple’s latest smartphones — either the iPhone XS, XS Max or XR — and starts a contract for the Apple Watch Series 3 or Series 4, they’ll get a free pair of AirPods. This offer is only available at select stores and while supplies last, according to Telus.
That said, the deal includes plenty of rules.
First, you’ll need to activate a new two-year Platinum plan and use the carrier’s ‘Bring-it-Back’ program. The program reduces the upfront costs of new devices but customers will need to bring the phone back in working condition at the end of two years.
Telus’ Platinum plans start at $125 CAD per month.
After signing up for the two-year Platinum plan, the customer will need to sign up for the carrier’s 24-month ‘Telus Easy Payment Plan+ Watch plan’ for either the Watch Series 4 or Watch Series 3. This means clients will need to pay off the cost of the smartwatch over two years, plus a $10 per month Watch plan. Watch plans add an extra 1GB of shareable data the client’s plan, that they can use with their smartwatch.
Once the customer has signed up for both contracts they will get the second generation AirPods with Charging Case for free.
This offer is only available until May 31st.
Depending on the customer’s choice, they can potentially walk away with the AirPods, Apple Watch Series 4 and a 64GB iPhone XR without paying anything upfront.
However, even with the Bring-it-Back program, the 64GB iPhone XS Max costs $320 and the 64GB XS costs $240.
The second generation AirPods with Charging Case regularly costs $219.99.
Comments