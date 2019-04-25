News
PREVIOUS|

Rogers offers free AirPods with iPhone XR purchase

As an added bonus, it's also throwing in 4GB of bonus data with select plans

Apr 25, 2019

11:30 AM EDT

0 comments

AirPods

Rogers has launched a new promotion where Canadian consumers can score a free pair of first-generation AirPods (valued at $220).

To take advantage of the offer, you must purchase a 64GB or 128GB iPhone XR for $0 with Upfront Edge on a 2-year Ultra tab Share Everything plan.

The offer is only available for an unspecified “limited time” or while supplies last. Additionally, the promotion is only available through the carrier’s retail stores, not online.

As an added perk, Rogers is including up to 4GB of bonus data on select plans when consumers take advantage of this offer.

The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display with a 1792 x 828 pixel resolution, Apple’s A12 Bionic processor and Face ID, although it does not include 3D Touch like the iPhone XS and XS Max. The iPhone XR is available in White, Coral, Yellow, Blue, Black, and Product Red.

Source: Rogers

Related Articles

News

Apr 18, 2019

1:02 PM EDT

Rogers CEO sends strong signal to government regarding regulation that ‘spurs growth’

News

Apr 25, 2019

11:15 AM EDT

Billing issues are the source of half of customer service calls: J.D. Power

News

Apr 22, 2019

12:19 PM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [April 22 – April 29]

Comments