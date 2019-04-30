News
PREVIOUS|

Instagram is getting a new camera interface, donation stickers and more

Alongside hiding Likes Instagram is adding some other features to its app

Apr 30, 2019

6:55 PM EDT

0 comments

Instagram app on iOS

Beyond hiding ‘Like’ counts in Canada, Instagram is also set to add a few new features to the platform in the coming days.

First up, the service is launching a feature called ‘Donation Stickers’ to stories. These new stickers allow Instagram users in the U.S. to set up a Story donation link to a non-profit organization.

In the upcoming weeks, Instagram also plans to release a new camera interface and a feature called ‘Creative Mode.’ The interface isn’t a significant departure from the previous version, but then when you swipe from the right, you’ll be brought into ‘Creative Mode.’ This feature makes it easier to add stickers and text to you your pictures.

Further, Influencers and stores will soon be able to sell products directly through Instagram. When an influencer adds something to buy users need to tap on the photo and a tab will pop-up that brings them directly to a page to buy their merch or whatever product they’re selling.

These are the main updates that the app is adding over the next few weeks, but the most significant change is set to be the fact that Instagram will soon hide ‘Likes’ on the platform in Canada starting later this week.

Source: Instagram

Related Articles

News

Apr 30, 2019

2:44 PM EDT

Instagram removing Likes from photos in Canadian test

News

Apr 25, 2019

2:39 PM EDT

Instagram’s profile redesign starts rolling out, de-emphasizes follower count

News

Apr 20, 2019

1:58 PM EDT

Instagram tests hiding the total number of ‘Likes’ a post gets

Business

Apr 17, 2019

2:31 PM EDT

Saskatchewan police to use social media to predict who may go missing

Comments