Xbox Game Pass’ May lineup includes The Surge and Wolfenstein II

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service is set to have a pretty big month with games like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Tacoma coming to the platform.
In May, Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the following Xbox One games:
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (May 2nd)
- Wargroove (May 2nd)
- Descenders 1.0 (May 2nd)
- Surviving Mars (May 9th)
- Tacoma (May 9th)
- Black Desert (May 9th)
- For the King (May 10th)
- The Surge (May 16th)
- LEGO Batman 3 (May 16th)
Altogether, the service offers unlimited access to a catalogue of over 200 Xbox One games.
An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month in Canada.
