News
PREVIOUS|

Xbox Game Pass’ May lineup includes The Surge and Wolfenstein II

Apr 30, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

0 comments

a Xbox One controller

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service is set to have a pretty big month with games like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Tacoma coming to the platform.

In May, Game Pass subscribers will be able to play the following Xbox One games:

Altogether, the service offers unlimited access to a catalogue of over 200 Xbox One games.

An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month in Canada.

Related Articles

News

Apr 5, 2019

2:05 PM EDT

Microsoft reportedly planning ‘Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’ subscription

News

Apr 10, 2019

4:30 PM EDT

Xbox Game Pass’ April lineup includes Monster Hunter: World, Prey

News

Dec 7, 2018

5:27 PM EDT

Microsoft adds new games to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of December

News

Apr 9, 2019

7:09 PM EDT

EB Games offering buy 1, get 2 free on PS3 and Xbox 360 games this week

Comments