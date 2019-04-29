News
Recent Nintendo Switch update quietly included ‘Boost Mode’ for faster loading

Apr 29, 2019

12:48 PM EDT

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild screenshot

Earlier this month, Nintendo rolled out Switch system update 8.0.0., which added, among other features, the ability to transfer individual save files between consoles.

However, the update also appears to have quietly rolled out a ‘Boost Mode’ that speeds up the load times for a number of games.

As noted by homebrewers on the GBA Temp gaming community site, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are both now loading faster following the update.

While specific numbers weren’t provided for Odyssey, homebrewers report that the update cut load times for save files, shrines and fast travel by at least one-third.

According to the homebrewers, the Switch accomplishes this by allowing the CPU to be temporarily overclocked from 1GHz to 1.75GHz.

Boost Mode was seemingly enabled in these games when they were updated with Labo VR support last week.

It’s worth noting that a Boost Mode wasn’t mentioned in Nintendo’s patch notes for firmware update 8.0.0. or even the latest 8.0.1 patch. It’s possible Nintendo is waiting for more games to support the Boost Mode before officially revealing the feature.

Via: Nintendo Life

