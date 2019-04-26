News
PREVIOUS

Vidéotron to waive suspension fees for Quebec customers affected by spring flooding

Apr 26, 2019

10:27 AM EDT

0 comments

Quebec-based carrier Vidéotron is waiving service suspension fees for residential and business customers in Quebec that are affected by spring flooding.

The carrier said in a release that due to several parts of Quebec that may be affected, customers will be able to “interrupt their service for the duration of their evacuation.”

It noted that all services, except wireless, can be temporarily suspended for up to six months at no charge for customers in these areas: Centre-du-Québec, Chaudière-Appalaches, Eastern Townships, Lanaudière, Laurentians, Outaouais and the Greater Montréal region.

MobileSyrup has reached out to the other carriers to learn if their customers will be able to take advantage of this.

Vidéotron asks that customers call for more information or to suspend services.

Source: Vidéotron

Related Articles

News

Feb 27, 2019

12:45 PM EDT

Vidéotron offering free Samsung Galaxy tablet on 3GB cellular plan with phone purchase

Features

Mar 7, 2019

12:04 PM EDT

Dotmobile aims to be the next Canadian MNVO to offer affordable wireless services

News

Apr 18, 2019

12:39 PM EDT

Revenu Quebec support number actually connects callers to ‘hottest chat line in town’

News

Mar 21, 2019

2:24 PM EDT

Quebec introduces bill to deregulate taxi industry for fairness and more competition

Comments