macOS 10.15 to add Siri Shortcuts and Screen Time features: report

Apple plans to launch new macOS versions of Siri Shortcuts and Screen Time, according to 9to5Mac.
Citing “people familiar with the development of macOS 10.15,” 9to5Mac‘s Guilherme Rambo writes Apple will unveil its latest iOS to Mac apps at the company’s upcoming Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June.
On iOS, Siri Shortcuts allows iPhone and iPad users to create custom voice-activated shortcuts to complete actions within apps. Apple introduced Siri Shortcuts alongside iOS 12 when it updated its previous Workflow app for iOS in 2018. Rambo reports Apple will add “system-wide” support to macOS for Siri Shortcuts with 10.15.
Screen Time, meanwhile, is functionality that allows iOS users to track their iPhone and iPad usage. Each week, iOS delivers a report that breaks down how much time the user spent looking at their device, as well as how many times they picked it up and the number of notifications they received. It also includes a breakdown of specific app usage. Users can also access this information via iOS’s Settings app.
According to 9to5, this is how Screen Time will work on macOS, as well, with Apple adding a new System Preferences pane that allows users to see, at a glance, how much they’ve been using their computer.
Besides Siri Shortcuts and Screen Time, Apple will bring several current iOS exclusive iMessage effects to macOS. These include full-screen effects like ‘Confetti’ and ‘Echo.’
As part of the same initiative, noted Apple developer Steve Troughton-Smith recently tweeted that Apple will likely break up iTunes by releasing separate macOS music and podcasts apps.
In a separate report from earlier this year, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman wrote that Apple plans to launch a new software development kit (SDK) at WWDC 2019 that allows third-party developers to create a single code base for their macOS and iPad apps. By 2021, the company hopes to allow developers to create cross-platform apps for the iPhone, iPad and macOS.
Source: 9to5Mac
