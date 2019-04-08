News
Apple to break up iTunes with separate Music, Podcasts macOS apps: report

Apr 8, 2019

9:01 AM EDT

macOS Mojave

It appears Apple will break up iTunes into separate apps when it releases macOS 10.15 later this year.

Noted Apple developer Steve Troughton-Smith tweeted on Friday afternoon that he found evidence that suggests Apple is developing new UIKit-based Music, Podcasts and Books apps for macOS. This is in addition to the TV app Apple is also reportedly developing.

As Troughton-Smith notes, the move is likely part of Apple’s ongoing Marzipan initiative. With macOS Mojave, the company introduced Mac Stocks, Home, Apple News and Voice Memos apps that were based on iOS counterparts. With macOS 10.15, Apple is expected to introduce a software development kit that allows third-party developers to create cross-platform macOS and iOS apps.

Apple will preview macOS 10.15, as well as iOS 13, at its annual developer conference, WWDC. This year’s Worldwide Developer Conference will start on June 3rd.

Source: Twitter Via: MacRumors

