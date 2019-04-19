Huawei hasn’t had a presence in Canada for very long, but the company is already dominating the market.
This past March, the Chinese company unveiled the P30, a handset that features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixel resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio.
The P30 also features Huawei’s top-of-line Kirin 980 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Additionally, the phone sports a triple rear-facing camera setup with a wide 40-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, as well as a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.
Even though you can always purchase the P30 on your own, we at MobileSyrup thought it’d be nice to help you get your hands on the smartphone. Our friends at Bell hooked us up with a P30 to give to one lucky winner.
This P30 has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and comes in black.
All you have to do is follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube through the Gleam entry form below and also leave a comment below telling us what you like most about the Huawei P30.
