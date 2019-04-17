Videotron offers Unlimited 100 internet plan, Club Illico bundle for $78.95

Quebecor-owned regional carrier Videotron is offering a new internet promo that bundles its Unlimited 100 package with a Club Illico subscription.
If you choose to take advantage of the promo, you’ll get unlimited ‘Hybrid Fibre’ internet with 100Mbps download and 30Mbps upload speeds, Wi-Fi router rental included. Further, you’ll get Videotron’s Club Illico French-language subscription service bundled in.
The total package will cost you $78.95 a month before tax and is available to new residential customers.
However, it’s hard to argue that this is actually a promo. First up, Videotron’s Hybrid Fibre 100 internet package is available for $68.95 per month and a Club Illico subscription is $9.99 per month — a total of $78.94 before tax.
The fine print also notes that after 12 months, the price will go up to $88.94 per month, which mirrors the $10 price increase that happens with the standalone Hybrid Fibre 100 plan.
So, the promotional bundle doesn’t really offer a promotion, it just bundles the two services together for some added convenience. Still, if its something you’re interested in, you can take advantage over on Videotron’s website, or find a store to sign up.
Source: Videotron
