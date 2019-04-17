Bell, CBC, Netflix promote homegrown movies for National Canadian Film Day

Today is National Canadian Film Day, and to celebrate, some of the biggest media companies in Canada are promoting movies made here at home.
There are screenings and other events you can go to at theatres, libraries, schools and other public spaces across the country.
However, if you want to stay at home and stream a Canadian film, Bell’s Crave service, CBC’s Gem service and Netflix have got you covered.
Here are some of the Canadian films currently being highlighted on these platforms.
CBC Gem
- Barney’s Version — comedy-drama directed by Toronto’s Richard J. Lewis, co-produced by Telefilm Canada and filmed partially in Montreal
- Brooklyn — romantic drama co-produced by Telefilm Canada and filmed partially in Montreal
- A Dangerous Method — historical film directed by Toronto’s David Cronenberg and co-produced by Telefilm Canada
Check out CBC’s full library of Canadian films here. Note that CBC Gem content is free to watch with ads.
Crave
- The Breadwinner — animated drama co-produced by Toronto’s Aircraft Pictures, based on Canadian best-selling eponymous novel by Cochrane, Ontario’s Deborah Ellis [$19.99 Movies + HBO subscription required]
- Incendies — mystery-drama from acclaimed Bécanor, Quebec-born director Denis Villeneuve and produced by Montreal’s micro_scope [$15.98 Crave + Starz subscription required]
- Maudie — biographical drama based on the life of Nova Scotian folk artist Maud Lewis, co-produced by Toronto’s Screen Door and St. John’s Rink Rat Productions and filmed in St. John’s [$19.99 Movies + HBO subscription required]
Crave’s full list of Canadian movies can be found here. Note that Crave has different subscriptions for various content, as noted above.
Netflix
- Bon Cop, Bad Cop — a bilingual dark comedy starring Montreal’s Patrick Huard and Canadian-American Colm Feore as culture-clashing cops from Quebec and Ontario, respectively
- Room — Oscar-winning drama co-starring Vancouver’s Jacob Tremblay, co-produced by Toronto’s No Trace Camping and Telefilm Canada and filmed in Toronto
- Trailer Park Boys: The Movie — based on the popular Canadian mockumentary series starring Canadian comedians Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay and Mike Smith
All of Netflix’s Canadian films can be found here. Note that Netflix subscriptions start at $9.99 CAD.
What are your favourite Canadian movies? Let us know in the comments.
Source: National Canadian Film Day
Comments