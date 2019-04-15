News
Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [April 15 – April 21]

Apr 15, 2019

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.

Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.

Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

7-Eleven Speakout

Ongoing

  • FREE SIM card + $25 Bonus airtime with $100 airtime purchase
  • $20 off any SpeakOut phone with $50 airtime voucher purchase

Bell

New

  • 2GB bonus data on 1GB data option and 4GB bonus on all other data options (main regions)
  • 5GB bonus data on 10GB+ data options (MB)
  • Updated all their data options for Share plans + 2GB bonus data on 5GB data option and 4GB bonus on 8GB+ data options (QC)
  • $350 trade-in credit with the LG G8 ThinQ + $200 gift card
  • 2GB bonus data when adding a 2nd line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (QC)

Ongoing

  • Double data on 6GB Share plans data option (MB)
  • Double data on 2GB, 5GB and 10GB Share plans data options (SK)
  • 4GB bonus data when adding a 2nd line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
  • $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
  • $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max
  • $100 trade-in credit with the LG Q Stylo+
  • 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $45+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance

Chatr

New

  • New $25 plan with 500MB data and unlimited texts
  • $40 and $45 plans now include 2GB and 4GB data (instead of 4GB and 6GB previously)

Xplore Mobile

Ongoing

  • Rollover plan with 7GB of data per month

Fido

New

  • All plans now have unlimited Canada minutes (removed 500 mins option)
  • Double data on Pulse plans up to 3GB or 3GB bonus data on 5GB+ Pulse plans (main regions)
  • Double data on Pulse plans up to 5GB or 5GB bonus data on 7GB+ Pulse plans (QC)
  • $350 trade-in credit with the LG G8 ThinQ + $200 gift card
  • $100 trade-in credit with the Huawei P30 Lite

Ongoing

  • $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+

Freedom Mobile

New

  • $200 gift card with the LG G8 ThinQ

Ongoing

  • 3GB bonus on Big Gig and Big Gig + Talk plans and 2 GB bonus on Freedom 2GB plan
  • $43/mo. Freedom LTE+3G 9.5GB Promo plan
  • $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
  • New customers who BYO phone get $10/mo. off when activating on a $50+ plan (in-store only)
  • Up to $500 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+

Koodo Mobile

New

  • Updated BYO, Tab Small and Tab Medium plans (main regions)
  • Updated BYO, Tab Small and Tab Medium + $66 and $76 Tab Large, XL and XXL plans (QC)

Ongoing

  • Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
  • $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ on the Tab
  • Bonus wireless charger pad with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Various bonus gifts with select smartphones activation on the Tab

Bell MTS

Ongoing

  • Bell MTS postpaid and prepaid plans are now available only to current Bell MTS customers. New customers are redirected to the Bell website

PC Mobile

Ongoing

  • Unlimited Canada-wide minutes with $35 Prepaid plan
  • 1GB bonus data with the $45 and $55 Prepaid plans
  • $10 add-on for the $55 plan now adds an extra 2GB instead of 1GB and $20 add-on adds an extra 4GB instead of 2GB

Petro-Canada

Ongoing

  • “Text-a-Lot” promo plan with 100 Canada mins for $15/mo.
  • $45/30 Days promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 3GB data

Public Mobile

Ongoing

  • $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB 3G data with AutoPay
  • Bonus data on select plans
  • Save with AutoPay Rewards

Rogers

New

  • 2GB bonus data on 1GB and 2GB data options and 4GB bonus on all other data options for Share Everything plans (main regions)
  • Double data on 2.5GB and 6GB data options and 5GB bonus on all other data options for Share Everything plans (MB and SK)
  • 2GB bonus data on 2GB, 4GB and 5GB data options and 4GB bonus on all other data options for Share Everything plans (QC)
  • Updated offer: 3GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan – was 5GB bonus + $15/mo. off (main regions)
  • Updated offer: 2GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan – was 4GB bonus (MB/QC/SK)
  • $200 gift card with the LG G8 ThinQ

Ongoing

  • Double data on 6GB data options for Share Everything plans (MB)
  • $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+

SaskTel

New

  • $350 trade-in credit with the LG G8 ThinQ + $200 gift card
  • $200 trade-in credit + trade-in value with the Huawei P30 or P30 Pro

Ongoing

  • Unlimited data, 150 mins. nationwide calling and text for $60/mo. with BYO device
  • Buy one, get one FREE offer on any device activated on a 2-year voice and data plan (in-store only)
  • $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ + Free Wireless Charger Duo
  • $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up

Telus

New

  • 3GB bonus data on 5GB, 7GB and 10GB Share plans data options (main regions)
  • 3GB bonus data on 9GB and 15GB data options and 1GB bonus on 3GB data option (QC)
  • Updated offer: 3GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan – was $15/mo. off (main regions)
  • Updated offer: 2GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan – was 4GB bonus (MB/QC/SK)
  • New $55 and $70 Prepaid data plans with 500 Canada minutes and 1GB or 3GB data
  • 3GB data option for $10/mo. replaces the 2.5GB Share plan data option (MB)
  • $65 Prepaid data plan has been removed

Ongoing

  • $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
  • $100 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone XR

Videotron

New

  • $200 gift card with the LG G8 ThinQ

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus data with 2GB Basic plan
  • 4GB bonus data with all Premium and Premium+ plans
  • $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10

Virgin Mobile

New

  • 1GB bonus data on 2GB plan, 2GB bonus on 4GB plan and 3GB bonus on all other plans (main regions)
  • 5GB bonus data on 5GB+ plans (QC)
  • $200 gift card with the LG G8 ThinQ

Ongoing

  • 1GB bonus on 2GB plan, 3GB bonus on 3GB (QC)
  • $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+
  • Bonus gift card on select phones
  • Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans

