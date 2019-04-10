In another partnership with Google, Childish Gambino will highlight the Pixel 3’s ‘Night Sight’ camera software at his Coachella set.
The music festival describes the set as an “immersive experience combining music, art, and technology in unexpected ways,” in its event description
Experience “Brighter in the Dark” a collaboration from @childishgambino and Google Pixel 3 starting 4.12. https://t.co/efKIkXTZQg pic.twitter.com/2OImVGc59l
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) April 9, 2019
The installation has been named ‘Brighter in the Dark, and it’s custom built to allow the Pixel 3’s Night Sight to take “jaw-dropping photos in the dark,” so it will probably look pretty cool once it’s done.
Gambino partnered with Google for a pack of ‘Playmoji’ that features the multi-talented artist dancing in augmented reality.
Comments