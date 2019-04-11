Huawei’s P30 series is now available in Canada

Huawei’s newest photography-focused smartphones the P30, the P30 Pro and the P30 Lite are now available in Canada.
The latest devices from the China-based company feature waterdrop notches, in-display fingerprint scanners and the flagship of the three sports a periscope camera that allows up to 50x digital zoom.
The P30 series is available at a variety of carriers in Canada and we’ve listed them below.
Depending on the carrier, outright the P30 Pro costs $1,099, the P30 is $899 and the P30 Lite is $449.
Bell
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 – minimum of 3 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $100/month
- $149.99 – minimum of 3 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $90/month
- No term price is $949.99
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $149.99 – minimum of 3 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $100/month
- $349.99 – minimum of 3 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $90/month
- No term price is $1,199.99
Check out the phones at Bell on the company’s website or in-store.
Rogers
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 – on 2-year term with Ultra Tab
- $149.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab+
- $349.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab
- $499.99 – on 2-year term with Smart Tab
- No Tab price is $899.99
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $149.99 – on 2-year term with Ultra Tab
- $349.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab+
- $549.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab
- $699.99 – on 2-year term with Smart Tab
- No Tab price is $1,099.99
Check out the phones at Rogers on the company’s website or in-store.
Telus
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 – on 2-year term with Platinum
- $100 – on 2-year term with Premium+
- $350 – on 2-year term with Premium
- $550 – on 2-year term with Standard
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $125 – on 2-year term with Platinum
- $325 – on 2-year term with Premium+
- $550 – on 2-year term with Premium
- $750 – on 2-year term with Standard
Huawei P30 Pro (256GB)
- $250 – on 2-year term with Platinum
- $450 – on 2-year term with Premium+
- $650 – on 2-year term with Premium
- $850 – on 2-year term with Standard
Check out the phones at Telus on the company’s website or in-store.
Virgin Mobile
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 – on a 2-year Diamond Plus Plan
- $149.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plus Plan with plans from $110 per month
- $349.99 – on a 2-year Platinum Plan with plans from $100 per month
- $549.99 – on a 2-year Gold Plan with plans from $60 per month
- $799.99 – on a 2-year Silver Plan with plans from $45 per month
- $949.99 – no-term
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $149.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plus Plan with plans from $120 per month
- $349.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plan with plans from $110 per month
- $549.99 – on a 2-year Platinum Plan with plans from $100 per month
- $749.99 – on a 2-year Gold Plan with plans from $60 per month
- $1,049.99 – on a 2-year Silver Plan with plans from $45 per month
- $1,199.99 – no term
Huawei P30 Pro (256GB)
- $249.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plus Plan with plans from $120 per month
- $649.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plan with plans from $110 per month
- $649.99 – on a 2-year Platinum Plan with plans from $100 per month
- $849.99 – on a 2-year Gold Plan with plans from $60 per month
- $1,149.99 – on a 2-year Silver Plan with plans from $45 per month
- $1,299.99 – no term
Check out the phones at Virgin Mobile on the company’s website or in-store.
Fido
Huawei P30 Lite (128GB)
- $149 – on 2-year term with XXL
- $349 – on 2-year term with XL
- $549 – on 2-year term with Large
- $699 – on 2-year term with Medium
- $819 – on 2-year term with Small
- No Tab price is $449
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 – on 2-year term with XXL
- $149 – on 2-year term with XL
- $349 – on 2-year term with Large
- $499 – on 2-year term with Medium
- $619 – on 2-year term with Small
- No Tab price is $899
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $149.99 – on 2-year term with Ultra Tab
- $349.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab+
- $549.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab
- $699.99 – on 2-year term with Smart Tab
- No Tab price is $1,099
Check out the phones at Fido on the company’s website or in-store.
Koodo
Huawei P30 Lite (128GB)
- $0 – on Tab Large
- $100 – on Tab Medium
- $220 – on Tab Small
- $470 – on retail price
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 – on Tab Extra Extra Large
- $150 – on Tab Extra Large
- $350 – Tab Large
- $500 – Tab Medium
- $620 – Tab Small
- $940 – on retail price
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $150 – on Tab Extra Extra Large
- $350 – on Tab Extra Large
- $550 – Tab Large
- $700 – Tab Medium
- $820 – Tab Small
- $1,190 – on retail price
Huawei P30 Pro (256GB)
- $250 – on Tab Extra Extra Large
- $450 – on Tab Extra Large
- $650 – Tab Large
- $800 – Tab Medium
- $920 – Tab Small
- $1,315 – on retail price
Check out the phones at Koodo on the company’s website or in-store.
SaskTel
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $0 on a 2-year +$20/mo. with Plus Pricing
- $149.99 on a 2-year +$10/mo. with Plus Pricing
- $349.99 on a 2-year voice and data plan
- $899.99 – device only
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $49.99 on a 2-year +$25/mo. with Plus Pricing
- $349.99 on a 2-year +$10/mo. with Plus Pricing
- $549.99 on a 2-year voice and data plan
- $1,199.99 – device only
Check out the phones at Koodo on the company’s website or in-store.
Vidéotron
Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)
- $0 on a 2-year +$124.95 per month 16GB plan
- $129.95 on a 2-year + $108.95 per month 12GB plan
- $249.95 on a 2-year + $97.95 per month 11GB plan
- $359.95 on a 2-year + $88.95 per month 10GB plan
- $479.95 on a 2-year + $78.95 per month 9GB plan
- $249.95 on a 2-year + $98.95 per month Canada & U.S. 6GB plan
- $359.95 on a 2-year + $88.95 per month Canada & U.S. 5GB plan
- $479.95 on a 2-year + 78.95 per month Canada & U.S. 4GB plan
- $1119.95 – outright
Huawei P30 Pro (256GB)
- $0 on a 2-year +$124.95 per month 16GB plan
- $195.95 on a 2-year + $108.95 per month 12GB plan
- $329.95 on a 2-year + $97.95 per month 11GB plan
- $429.95 on a 2-year + $88.95 per month 10GB plan
- $549.95 on a 2-year + $78.95 per month 9GB plan
- $329.95 on a 2-year + $98.95 per month Canada & U.S. 6GB plan
- $429.95 on a 2-year + $88.95 per month Canada & U.S. 5GB plan
- $549.95 on a 2-year + 78.95 per month Canada & U.S. 4GB plan
- $1199.95-outright
Huawei P30 (128GB)
- $49.95 on a 2-year + $97.95 per month 11GB plan
- $149.95 on a 2-year + $88.95 per month 10GB plan
- $249.95 on a 2-year + $78.95 per month 9GB plan
- $49.95 on a 2-year + $98.95 per month Canada & U.S. 6GB plan
- $149.95 on a 2-year + $88.95 per month Canada & U.S. 5GB plan
- $249.95 on a 2-year + 78.95 per month Canada & U.S. 4GB plan
- $859 – outright
Huawei P30 Lite (128GB)
- $0 on a 2-year + $67.95 per month 8GB plan
- $99.95 on a 2-year + $58.95 per month 4GB plan
- $199.95 on a 2-year + $97.95 per month 1GB plan
- $0 on a 2-year + $6895 per month Canada & U.S. 2GB plan
- $429.95 – outright
Check out the phones at Videotron on the company’s website or in-store.
