Huawei’s P30 series is now available in Canada

Apr 11, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

Huawei’s newest photography-focused smartphones the P30, the P30 Pro and the P30 Lite are now available in Canada.

The latest devices from the China-based company feature waterdrop notches, in-display fingerprint scanners and the flagship of the three sports a periscope camera that allows up to 50x digital zoom.

The P30 series is available at a variety of carriers in Canada and we’ve listed them below.

Depending on the carrier, outright the P30 Pro costs $1,099, the P30 is $899 and the P30 Lite is $449.

Bell

Huawei P30 (128GB)

  • $0 – minimum of 3 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $100/month
  • $149.99 – minimum of 3 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $90/month
  • No term price is $949.99

Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)

  • $149.99 – minimum of 3 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $100/month
  • $349.99 – minimum of 3 GB ($25/mo.) of data per account plus a minimum of $90/month
  • No term price is $1,199.99

Check out the phones at Bell on the company’s website or in-store.

Rogers

Huawei P30 (128GB)

  • $0 – on 2-year term with Ultra Tab
  • $149.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab+
  • $349.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab
  • $499.99 – on 2-year term with Smart Tab
  • No Tab price is $899.99

Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)

  • $149.99 – on 2-year term with Ultra Tab
  • $349.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab+
  • $549.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab
  • $699.99 – on 2-year term with Smart Tab
  • No Tab price is $1,099.99

Check out the phones at Rogers on the company’s website or in-store.

Telus

Huawei P30 (128GB)

  • $0 – on 2-year term with Platinum
  • $100 – on 2-year term with Premium+
  • $350 – on 2-year term with Premium
  • $550 – on 2-year term with Standard

Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)

  • $125 – on 2-year term with Platinum
  • $325 – on 2-year term with Premium+
  • $550 – on 2-year term with Premium
  • $750 – on 2-year term with Standard

Huawei P30 Pro (256GB)

  • $250 – on 2-year term with Platinum
  • $450 – on 2-year term with Premium+
  • $650 – on 2-year term with Premium
  • $850 – on 2-year term with Standard

Check out the phones at Telus on the company’s website or in-store.

Virgin Mobile

Huawei P30 (128GB)

  • $0 – on a 2-year Diamond Plus Plan
  • $149.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plus Plan with plans from $110 per month
  • $349.99 – on a 2-year Platinum Plan with plans from $100 per month
  • $549.99 – on a 2-year Gold Plan with plans from $60 per month
  • $799.99 – on a 2-year Silver Plan with plans from $45 per month
  • $949.99 – no-term

Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)

  • $149.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plus Plan with plans from $120 per month
  • $349.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plan with plans from $110 per month
  • $549.99 – on a 2-year Platinum Plan with plans from $100 per month
  • $749.99 – on a 2-year Gold Plan with plans from $60 per month
  • $1,049.99 – on a 2-year Silver Plan with plans from $45 per month
  • $1,199.99 – no term

Huawei P30 Pro (256GB)

  • $249.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plus Plan with plans from $120 per month
  • $649.99 – on a 2-year Diamond Plan with plans from $110 per month
  • $649.99 – on a 2-year Platinum Plan with plans from $100 per month
  • $849.99 – on a 2-year Gold Plan with plans from $60 per month
  • $1,149.99 – on a 2-year Silver Plan with plans from $45 per month
  • $1,299.99 – no term

Check out the phones at Virgin Mobile on the company’s website or in-store.

Fido

Huawei P30 Lite (128GB)

  • $149 – on 2-year term with XXL
  • $349 – on 2-year term with XL
  • $549 – on 2-year term with Large
  • $699 – on 2-year term with Medium
  • $819 – on 2-year term with Small
  • No Tab price is $449

Huawei P30 (128GB)

  • $0 – on 2-year term with XXL
  • $149 – on 2-year term with XL
  • $349 – on 2-year term with Large
  • $499 – on 2-year term with Medium
  • $619 – on 2-year term with Small
  • No Tab price is $899

Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)

  • $149.99 – on 2-year term with Ultra Tab
  • $349.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab+
  • $549.99 – on 2-year term with Premium Tab
  • $699.99 – on 2-year term with Smart Tab
  • No Tab price is $1,099

Check out the phones at Fido on the company’s website or in-store.

Koodo

Huawei P30 Lite (128GB)

  • $0 – on Tab Large
  • $100 – on Tab Medium
  • $220 – on Tab Small
  • $470 – on retail price

Huawei P30 (128GB)

  • $0 – on Tab Extra Extra Large
  • $150 – on Tab Extra Large
  • $350 – Tab Large
  • $500 – Tab Medium
  • $620 – Tab Small
  • $940 – on retail price

Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)

  • $150 – on Tab Extra Extra Large
  • $350 – on Tab Extra Large
  • $550 – Tab Large
  • $700 – Tab Medium
  • $820 – Tab Small
  • $1,190 – on retail price

Huawei P30 Pro (256GB)

  • $250 – on Tab Extra Extra Large
  • $450 – on Tab Extra Large
  • $650 – Tab Large
  • $800 – Tab Medium
  • $920 – Tab Small
  • $1,315 – on retail price

Check out the phones at Koodo on the company’s website or in-store.

SaskTel

Huawei P30 (128GB)

  • $0 on a 2-year +$20/mo. with Plus Pricing
  • $149.99 on a 2-year +$10/mo. with Plus Pricing
  • $349.99 on a 2-year voice and data plan
  • $899.99 – device only

Huawei P30 Pro (128GB)

  • $49.99 on a 2-year +$25/mo. with Plus Pricing
  • $349.99 on a 2-year +$10/mo. with Plus Pricing
  • $549.99 on a 2-year voice and data plan
  • $1,199.99 – device only

Check out the phones at Koodo on the company’s website or in-store.

Vidéotron

Huawei P30 Pro (128GB) 

  • $0 on a 2-year +$124.95 per month 16GB plan
  • $129.95 on a 2-year + $108.95 per month 12GB plan
  • $249.95 on a 2-year + $97.95 per month 11GB plan
  • $359.95 on a 2-year + $88.95 per month 10GB plan
  • $479.95 on a 2-year + $78.95 per month 9GB plan
  • $249.95 on a 2-year + $98.95 per month Canada & U.S. 6GB plan
  • $359.95 on a 2-year + $88.95 per month Canada & U.S. 5GB plan
  • $479.95 on a 2-year + 78.95 per month Canada & U.S. 4GB plan
  • $1119.95 – outright

Huawei P30 Pro (256GB) 

  • $0 on a 2-year +$124.95 per month 16GB plan
  • $195.95 on a 2-year + $108.95 per month 12GB plan
  • $329.95 on a 2-year + $97.95 per month 11GB plan
  • $429.95 on a 2-year + $88.95 per month 10GB plan
  • $549.95 on a 2-year + $78.95 per month 9GB plan
  • $329.95 on a 2-year + $98.95 per month Canada & U.S. 6GB plan
  • $429.95 on a 2-year + $88.95 per month Canada & U.S. 5GB plan
  • $549.95 on a 2-year + 78.95 per month Canada & U.S. 4GB plan
  • $1199.95-outright

Huawei P30 (128GB) 

  • $49.95 on a 2-year + $97.95 per month 11GB plan
  • $149.95 on a 2-year + $88.95 per month 10GB plan
  • $249.95 on a 2-year + $78.95 per month 9GB plan
  • $49.95 on a 2-year + $98.95 per month Canada & U.S. 6GB plan
  • $149.95 on a 2-year + $88.95 per month Canada & U.S. 5GB plan
  • $249.95 on a 2-year + 78.95 per month Canada & U.S. 4GB plan
  • $859 – outright

Huawei P30 Lite (128GB) 

  • $0 on a 2-year + $67.95 per month 8GB plan
  • $99.95 on a 2-year + $58.95 per month 4GB plan
  • $199.95 on a 2-year + $97.95 per month 1GB plan
  • $0 on a 2-year + $6895 per month Canada & U.S. 2GB plan
  • $429.95 – outright

Check out the phones at Videotron on the company’s website or in-store.

