Rumours indicate two OLED display, triple-camera iPhones are coming in 2019: report

It looks like Apple’s 2019 iPhone XS could feature a 6.1-inch screen and three rear camera sensors, according to a new report from Macotakara, as first reported by 9to5Mac.
This display size increase will mean the XS successor’s screen will match the current iPhone XR, which features an LCD display. The report also states that Apple’s 2019 iPhones will include a USB-C-to-Lightning cable and an 18W faster charger, a first for Apple’s smartphone line.
The report then goes on to back up Ming-Chi Kuo’s claim that Apple’s 2019 iPhones will feature triple rear camera arrays. Kuo says that Apple’s iPhone XS Max successor will feature a 6.5-inch display, just like the current version of the smartphone.
Macotakara’s report claims that both 2019 iPhone models will be slightly thicker than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, though only by a few millimetres. For instance, the new 6.1-inch iPhone XS will come in at 0.15mm thicker than its predecessor, reducing the camera bump by 0.5mm. The next version of the iPhone XS Max, on the other hand, will be 0.4mm thicker with a camera bump reduction of 0.25mm.
This corroborates Ming-Chi Kuo’s earlier prediction of the same design shift, along with the fact that both smartphones will feature larger batteries.
Finally, Macotakara states that Apple’s 2019 iPhones will feature reverse wireless charging, allowing Qi-compatible devices like the Apple Watch and second-generation AirPods to charge on the rear of the smartphone, corroborating earlier rumours. This rumour has also appeared in the past courtesy of Kuo.
Previous rumours suggested that Apple’s next iPhones will feature a triple rear camera system, though it’s unclear exactly what the third camera will be used for. The camera could be an ultra-wide shooter similar to the additional lens included in Samsung’s Galaxy S10, an additional depth sensor, or possibly a shooter that improves low-light performance.
Last week rumours surfaced that Apple could still be working on a new version of the iPhone SE aptly named the iPhone SE 2. This new version of the iPhone SE is tipped to feature upgraded internals along with a 5.42-inch screen that is larger than its predecessor’s display. It remains unclear if this new version of the SE would the successor to the iPhone XR.
As always, take these rumours with a heavy dose of skepticism. That said, Macotakara has a pretty solid track record when it comes to rumours. For example, the publication was the first to predict the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus would ditch the headphone jack.
Source: Macotakara Via: 9to5Mac
Comments