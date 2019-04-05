News
PREVIOUS|

Google shares Android Dev Summit date in cryptic tweet

Even though the tweet uses Yoda-esque phrasing, it doesn't seem that this announcement is Star Wars related

Apr 5, 2019

10:40 AM EDT

0 comments

Google’s Android Developer summit is taking place from October 23rd to the 24th in Sunnyvale, California this year.

Google dropped a cryptic tweet on April 4th that hid the information behind a fast-moving GIF and some code.

When you pause the GIF at the right time in three different spots, it reveals all the information.

The final section to be revealed is a hexadecimal code that’s grouped by bytes and means October 23 to 24.

Source: Android Developers 

Related Articles

News

Apr 2, 2019

1:09 PM EDT

Google report outlines the fight against malicious Android apps over 2018

News

Apr 4, 2019

2:16 PM EDT

LG patent shows off potential plan for foldable display

News

Apr 4, 2019

12:23 PM EDT

Oppo patent showcases two phone designs with slide out displays

Comments