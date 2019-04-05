Google shares Android Dev Summit date in cryptic tweet

Google’s Android Developer summit is taking place from October 23rd to the 24th in Sunnyvale, California this year.
Google dropped a cryptic tweet on April 4th that hid the information behind a fast-moving GIF and some code.
🚨 Big Announcement 🚨
Something awesome this way comes. Save the date! Wait … pic.twitter.com/bjd1afXedC
— Android Developers (@AndroidDev) April 4, 2019
When you pause the GIF at the right time in three different spots, it reveals all the information.
The final section to be revealed is a hexadecimal code that’s grouped by bytes and means October 23 to 24.
Source: Android Developers
