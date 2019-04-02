News
PREVIOUS|

Tesla hacker finds more voice controls in latest update

Tesla owners can now use voice controls to initiate Sentry Mode

Apr 2, 2019

4:01 PM EDT

0 comments

Tesla’s latest update adds Sentry Mode voice controls to the vehicles’ operating system

The new controls that work already, according to Electrek are “enable Sentry Mode,” “disable Sentry Mode,” “keep Tesla safe” and “turn Sentry on/off”.

These controls may not be in every Tesla yet. It took a while for all Tesla’s to get the Sentry Mode update, so this could roll out similarly.

Tesla hacker ‘verygreen’ has discovered a plethora of other partial commands:

  • car.glovebox
  • car.mirror.set
  • car.steering_column
  • car.wipers.on/off
  • car.wipers.increase/decrease
  • car.hvac.on/warmer/colder/off
  • car.hvac fan.more/less/absolute
  • car.hvac.intake.fresh/recirc/biohazard
  • car seat_heater.on/off/up/down

While Tesla seems to be loading up its vehicles with simple commands to control things like seat warmers, windshield wipers and more.

While this is still a far cry from the advanced AI that Tesla has teased in the past it could be the first steps towards a more advanced Google Assistant or Alexa-like system that works with Tesla vehicles.

Source: Electrek

Related Articles

News

Apr 1, 2019

5:04 PM EDT

Apple hires Tesla’s VP of engineering for possible Apple car project

News

Mar 25, 2019

3:24 PM EDT

Tesla’s in-car browser will be upgrading to Chromium in the future

News

Apr 2, 2019

12:04 PM EDT

Volkswagen aims to break electric vehicle cost barrier under SEAT

News

Mar 28, 2019

5:31 PM EDT

Tesla hacker finds hidden Autopilot red light stopping mode

Comments