ARCore support comes to new, upcoming Samsung, Huawei and Motorola phones

Google keeps a handy list of phones that support ARCore applications, and that list just got a little bigger.
Five new devices have joined the list, including one that hasn’t even been announced.
The new devices include Huawei’s P30 and P30 Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy A30 and A50 and the Moto One Vision.
Motorola hasn’t announced the One Vision yet, but reports have surfaced about the phone. Namely, the One Vision — or the P40, if you live in China — is a follow up to the Moto One, Motorola’s Android One device.
The One Vision has a hole-punch display and dual-camera set-up on the rear. Rumour has it the One Vision’s rear camera will include a 48-megapixel sensor as well.
The Samsung A30 and A50 are new mid-tier devices aimed at making flagship features more affordable. While Samsung has announced the phones, we don’t know when they’ll be available or what they’ll cost.
We do know, however, that the A50 will come to Canada. We also now know that both will support ARCore.
Finally, Huawei’s new P30 and P30 Pro, which will be available in Canada starting April 11th, will also support ARCore.
You can learn more about the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro here.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
Comments