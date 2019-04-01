Sony now offers PlayStation Store refunds on games and add-ons

Sony has updated its PlayStation Store refund policy to allow customers to get their money back on most game-related content.
Now, customers can request a refund on games, add-on content and pre-orders within 14 days of purchase, provided they have not downloaded or streamed them.
Note that beginning a pre-load of a pre-ordered game (which allows the title to played at midnight on release day) also constitutes as downloading and will void the possibility of a refund.
Users can also get a refund on games that have been downloaded and/or started, provided they are deemed “faulty.” However, the return policy page doesn’t specify what exactly constitutes “faulty.”
Note that funds will be returned to your PlayStation Store wallet, so if you paid for content with a credit card, you won’t get the money back to that particular account.
Additionally, Sony states that in-game purchases such as Ultimate Team packs in FIFA or in-game cash in Grand Theft Auto Online cannot be cancelled or refunded since they are immediately added to a game. In other words, there isn’t a grace period in which players can simply choose to not download or play their purchase and request a refund accordingly.
It’s worth noting that rival console maker Nintendo does not offer digital game refunds, instead advising people to ensure they know about products before buying them.
Microsoft, on the other hand, doesn’t explicitly promise refunds on Xbox digital game purchases, but it does encourage customers to request a refund and explain their situation.
While Sony’s revised PlayStation Store policies are now more lenient than those offered by its console competitors, they are still not on par with what it is offered by Steam and the Epic Games Store.
Currently, both PC digital games marketplaces let users get a refund on games that they’ve played for less than two hours within 14 days of purchase. This gives players a chance to try out a game while leaving the option to get their money back.
Source: PlayStation Via: Polygon
