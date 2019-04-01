News
April OTA updates roll out to Essential, Google Pixel phones

Apr 1, 2019

6:47 PM EDT

The Essential Phone and Google Pixel line of smartphones have all received their April over-the-air (OTA) updates.

With the update, Google Pixel users can expect the following new features:

  • Improved Voice-Unlocking performance for Google Assistant
  • Adjusted Wi-Fi connectivity during eSIM activation on certain carriers
  • Improved Bluetooth connectivity on Pixel devices
  • Removed screen flash when ambient display wakes for some Pixel 3 devices

In terms of technical improvements, the patch includes a fix for the Pixel 3 screen flashing on wake and improved voice-unlocking performance for Google Assistant.

The Essential Phone update, meanwhile, only brings a few security patches and minor changes to functionality. According to the patch notes, the biggest change comes in the form of “adjustments to minimum brightness and volume settings.”

