News
PREVIOUS|

Boston Dynamics’ new robot is a giant package-stacking bird

Scary, useful or both?

Mar 29, 2019

4:35 PM EDT

0 comments

Boston Dynamics Handle robot

Not content to create small intelligent robots that will eventually destroy us all, Boston Dynamics has now created a large bird-like automaton for use in the workplace.

The robot, which is a new version of the ‘Handle’ bot first revealed two years ago, has a set of wheel-equipped legs and a neck-shaped arm sporting suction cups.

The updated model is able to move objects from point A to point B using an “onboard vision system” that can identify items through a QR-like code.

Altogether, Boston Dynamics says the neck can lift objects that weigh up to 15kg (33lbs). While bearing a load, the Handle’s neck will be stabilized thanks to a larger base than its predecessor.

Based on a video provided by Boston Dynamics, the Handle can even stack objects in near-perfect alignment with one another.

It remains to be seen what other scary animal-like robots are in the works at Boston Dynamics.

Via: Gizmodo

Related Articles

Features

Jul 15, 2018

2:00 PM EDT

This robot plant-holder has legs so it can follow the sun [Sticky or Not]

News

Feb 2, 2017

7:28 AM EDT

Wheels add an entirely new dimension to Boston Dynamics’ ‘nightmare-inducing’ H...

News

Oct 17, 2018

11:27 AM EDT

Watch: Boston Dynamics’ SpotMini twerk to ‘Uptown Funk’

Features

Dec 15, 2018

7:36 PM EDT

The Furhat is an empathetic robot that listens to all of your problems [Sticky or Not]

Comments