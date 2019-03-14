Android Q features a hidden DeX-like desktop mode

Android Q features a secret desktop mode spotted within Google’s Android Open Source Project.
Twitter user ‘@Shad0wKn1ght93′ discovered the feature and tweeted out screenshots of their findings. The functionality lets users connect their device to an external display in order to create a desktop-like experience.
With Android Q, the interface is similar to the Android home screen but in the landscape orientation. Further, the app drawer defaults to the bottom right, just like the location of the Windows button. On the left is the settings menu that currently only lets users set a wallpaper and add app shortcuts.
You can add icons to the "Desktop", and any apps you launch open as freeform windows. pic.twitter.com/C6hOkj6XvM
— Michael Young (@Shad0wKn1ght93) March 13, 2019
XDA also reports that users can enable desktop mode within Android Q’s ‘Developer Options’ but says that this feature only works when you cast to an external display.
In its current state Android Q’s desktop mode leaves a lot to be desired. However, it’s important to keep in mind that this isn’t the final version of the feature. Currently, when using Huawei’s Easy Projection or Samsung’s DeX, Google apps aren’t properly scaled to the size of the external display.
With Google creating this operating system level desktop mode, the company will almost certainly ensure its internal developers scale their apps properly. It’s likely that we’ll learn more about the feature at Google I/O in May.
To enable this on the Emulator, run "adb shell am start -n https://t.co/z5aV4fOAMO.launcher3/com.android.launcher3.SecondaryDisplayLauncher"
— Michael Young (@Shad0wKn1ght93) March 13, 2019
Google reportedly recently shifted a number of its employees to its Google Create division, the team responsible for the development of the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate.
It’s possible Google intends to replace its Pixelbook and Slate hardware with this new Android Q desktop feature.
Activating the Android Q’s desktop mode requires the Android Studio emulator and the above ADB command, according to @Shad0wkn1ght93.
Source: @Shad0wkn1ght93, Via: XDA Developers
Comments