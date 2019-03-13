Google Earth game challenges players to find Carmen Sandiego

In a clever bit of cross-promotion, Google is currently running a mini-game in its Earth digital map platform that tasks players with finding criminal mastermind Carmen Sandiego.
Inspired by the 1985 educational computer game Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?, the new Google Earth experience follows the titular villainess after she has stolen the Crown Jewels of England.
Using Google Earth, Players will have to navigate through various popular London landmarks and gather clues from witnesses. Once selected, landmarks will turn into a basic 3D model that players can interact with.
After gathering enough clues, players will have to choose the right location using the airplane icon to progress through the story. A pixelated cutscene will player when making the correct choice, while a wrong guess will result in having to try again.
‘Where on Google Earth is Carmen Sandiego?’ can be played here.
Via: SlashGear
