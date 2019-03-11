Porsche will gradually introduce a newer version of batteries in its electric vehicles (EV) next year, the company announced at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
Oliver Blume, Porsche’s CEO, said that its next-generation battery cells will last up to 47 hours, a 10-hour increase from previous models. This will allow its EVs to travel longer distances.
Blume also repeated the automaker’s commitment in the EV market, saying, “Porsche is committed to [bringing] several new plug-in vehicles to market and those new cells will start getting into the lineup next year.”
Porsche also announced its increasing production of the Taycan, its first fully-electric electric sportscar, since it reached over 20,000 pre-orders.
“This is a significantly higher figure than we expected,” said Blume. “We usually only see ordering peaks after the first driving reports are available, when the vehicle is presented, and when customers have been able to sit in the car in real life.”
The Taycan will be available for purchase in 2020, along with a fully-electric Macan, which was the company’s best selling vehicle in 2018.
Source: electrek
