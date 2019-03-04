A mobile entry in Xbox’s ‘Forza’ series may have accidentally been revealed

Microsoft appears to be planning to bring its popular Forza racing series to mobile devices for the first time.
As spotted by GT Planet, the most recent Forza Motorsport Week in Review community update pointed to a mobile game called Forza Street.
At one point, the blog post featured a link that was intended to lead to a story about an esports winner but instead linked to a description of Forza Street.
While the link has since been removed, GT Planet was able to capture exactly what the description said:
“Developed in partnership with UK-based studio, Electric Square, Forza Street is built from the ground up to support a wide range of Windows 10, iOS, and Android devices,” the description read.
The Forza franchise has previously only ever released on Xbox consoles and PC. The most recent entry in the series, Forza Motorsport 4, came to Xbox One and PC in October 2018.
Given that this was a leak on developer Turn 10’s own website, it certainly seems like Forza Street is on the way.
It’s also worth noting that Microsoft’s gaming plans as a whole have recently expanded to include mobile platforms.
Last October, Microsoft revealed its Project xCloud service that aims to stream console-quality gaming experiences to mobile devices. The company has also confirmed that it is bringing its Xbox Live gaming service to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.
Further, a February 21st report indicated that Microsoft is even planning to bring xCloud and its Xbox Game Pass service to the Nintendo Switch, although this has yet to be confirmed.
Source: GT Sport Via: Pocket Gamer
