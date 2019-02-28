Google introduces complaint form for Google Maps to report fraudulent activity

Google has introduced a complaint form for its Maps iOS, Android and desktop app, allowing users to report misleading or fraudulent activity.
According to Google, the form can be used to identify “misleading information or fraudulent activity” in the app with respect to the name, phone number, or the URL of a business.
That said, Google states that submitting a form “does not guarantee that any action will be taken.”
“Also, if your complaint is not related to fraudulent activity on the name, phone number, or URL of the business, we will not be able to review your complaint,” reads the form.
You’ll need to include your full name, email address, the name of the organization getting impacted, and details regarding the “malicious content.”
Source: Google
Comments