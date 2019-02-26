News
Samsung Galaxy A10 case render leak reveals waterdrop notch and more

The A10 has a 4,000mAh battery like its siblings, but only has one rear camera

Feb 26, 2019

4:01 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy A10 render

Renders of Samsung’s new Galaxy A10 mid-tier smartphone have leaked, showing off the phone’s water-drop notch, single rear camera and more.

The leak follows Samsung’s reveal of the Galaxy A30 and A50 at MWC.

The A10 differs from its siblings, opting for a single shooter on the back instead of two- and three-camera setups like the A30 and A50. Further, the A10 sports a waterdrop-style notch, instead of the Infinity-U style on the other phones.

On top of this, the A10 reportedly has a smaller 6.2-inch display powered by an Exynos 7884B SoC with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Further, the display is expected to be HD+, but the resolution isn’t known yet.

The battery will reportedly be 4,000mAh, which matches that of the A30 and A50.

Finally, the A10 will also have a headphone jack.

It’s odd that Samsung didn’t announce the A10 alongside the A30 and A50 at MWC this week. Likely, there’s an announcement coming later for all three.

Source: SlashLeaks Via: GSMArena

Comments