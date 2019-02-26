News
Glentel fixed Samsung Canada data breach that affected some online customers

The breach was discovered and dealt with the same day it occured

Feb 26, 2019

3:06 PM EST

Samsung Store

Samsung Canada’s online store “was subject to unauthorized access by an intruder,” resulting in customer data being accessed, according to a recent letter sent out to those affected.

The letter, which was dated February 22nd, was mailed to customers affected by the breach on November 29th, 2018. Samsung sent the original letter indicating that Glentel operates the shop.samsung.com/ca site.

“We can confirm based on the information to date that… an intruder was able to temporarily obtain the account credentials for a Glentel employee, which permitted the intruder to view limited information that included personal information relating to a purchase you made on the website,” the letter read.

Glentel is an independent wireless retailer better known for its Wireless Wave, T-Booth brands, and management of wireless at Costco Canada with WIRELESS etc.

In 2015, the Competition Bureau approved the sale of Glentel to Bell and Rogers.

“The limited information accessed by the intruder includes name, address, email, phone number, and product purchase details. No personal financial information was accessed,” the letter reads.

The letter noted that Glentel took immediate action and steps to address the breach “the same day” the vulnerability was discovered.

“Glentel recently advised Samsung of the incident. Since learning of the incident, we have been working with Glentel to ensure that this does not happen again,” the letter said.

It’s unclear how many customers were affected in the breach. MobileSyrup has reached out to Glentel and Samsung Canada for more information and will update this article.

Source: Twitter (@RedskullPro)

