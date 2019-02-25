News
Virgin offering free Samsung Galaxy A8 with $45/6GB plans

Feb 25, 2019

3:27 PM EST

Some Virgin Mobile Canada customers are reporting that the Toronto-based carrier is offering the Samsung Galaxy A8 for $0 with 6GB of data and unlimited Canada-wide talk and text for $45/month on select two-year plans.

Further, these customers say Virgin will waive the $35 activation fee on the phone.

The offer can apparently be claimed in-store and over the phone by calling 1-866-379-8596.

While this promotion appears to be exclusive to Virgin customers, some subscribers noted they bought a $0.99 Virgin SIM card and qualified for the A8 offer right after.

Released in 2018, the A8 is a mid-range phone with a solid screen and front-facing camera for quality selfies.

Via: RedFlagDeals

