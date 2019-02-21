Leaked official-looking render of Nokia 9 PureView surfaces before MWC

For the past several months, rumours suggested that HMD Global would launch the Nokia 9 PureView, a handset with five rear-facing cameras. Now an official-level render of the unannounced phone has hit the web.
The render, initially posted by Ishan Agarwal, showcases the seven rear-facing cutouts that include five camera sensors, an LED flash and perhaps a depth sensor.
Exclusive: Nokia 9 PureView Official Renders showing all angles of the phone! Also, Nokia may launch (New!) Nokia 4.2 (in Black & Pink), Nokia 3.2 (in Black & Silver) and (New!) Nokia 1 Plus (in Blue, Black & Red) at MWC. #Nokia #Nokia9PureView #Nokia9 #MWC2019 #MWC pic.twitter.com/re8aYr2Chg
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 20, 2019
The render also reveals that the phone features an in-display fingerprint scanner and considerably thick bezels.
Agarwal also mentioned that Nokia may launch a couple more devices, the Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 1 Plus at Mobile World Congress.
Source: Ishan Agarwal
