Sony Xperia XZ4 specs surface online, reveal 4,400mAh battery, 6GB of RAM

The specs first appeared on Chinese microblogging platform Sina Weibo

Jan 29, 2019

5:54 PM EST

Technical specifications for Sony’s rumoured upcoming Xperia XZ4 smartphone have leaked online.

The specs were first reportedly spotted on Chinese microblogging platform Sina Weibo before being removed.

Luckily, Japanese website Sumahoinfo caught the leak and reposted all of the handset’s specs.

According to Sumahoinfo, the Xperia XZ4 will feature a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 4,400mAh battery and Android 9 Pie.

Additionally, the rumour indicates the phone will sport a long 6.5-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1,440 x 3,360 pixel resolution.

The leak also suggests the phone will feature wireless charging, some sort of water resistance and will weigh 191g. The handset reportedly features four different colour variants, including black, blue, ‘Deep Purple’ and silver.

It’s unclear when Sony plans on revealing the Xperia XZ4, though it’s worth noting that the Japanese company has its own keynote at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, on February 25th, 2019.

It’s likely Sony will show off the Xperia XZ4 then and there.

Source: sumainfo.com, Via: Pocketnow

