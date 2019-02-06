There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $30 off FiGO phone with $100 voucher purchase + FREE 2GB data and SIM card
Bell
New
- Added Pay Less Upfront program on Smartphone Plus and Smartphone Ultra Plus plans for select smartphones which allows customers to return their phone at the end of the 2-year term to pay an lower upfront fee
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data on all Share plans (main regions)
- 5GB bonus data on 10GB Share plan data option (SK)
- $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone Xr, Xs or Xs Max
- $50 trade-in credit with the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB
- $100 trade-in credit with the LG Q Stylo+ and the Alcatel 1
Chatr
Ongoing
- $20 Talk and Text plan with Unlimited Province
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover 7 Plan offers 7GB of data per month for $55/month + tab
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans for new and existing customers
Fido
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus on 5GB+ Pulse plans (main regions)
- Lunar New Year offer: 1000 minutes for 24 months to China, Hong kong, Macau and Taiwan included with 3GB and 5GB Pulse plan
- 3GB bonus on 3GB+ Pulse plans (QC)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus on $40+ plans (except $43 plan)
- $43/mo. Freedom LTE + 3GB LTE + 6.5GB 3G data promo plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- 100GB bonus data on $60+ plans when activating a new line or upgrading with MyTab
- New customers who BYO phone get $5 or $10/mo. off when activating a new line on a $25 to $50 plan (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
New
- Limited -time promo plans for Lunar New Year
Ongoing
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
- Extra 3GB data booster add-on with new activation on a $45+ prepaid plan
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation
PC Mobile
New
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes with $35 Prepaid plan
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Text-a-Lot” promo plan with 100 Canada mins for $15/mo.
- $35/30 Days promo plan with 50 Canada mins and 2GB
- $20 in credits with the Motorola Moto E4 purchase when activating online
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB 3G data with AutoPay
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- Updated offer: 4GB bonus data on all Share Everything plans, except 2GB that had double data – was 2GB bonus on all plans (QC)
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (main regions) OR 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
- $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB)
- $200 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone Xr, Xs or Xs Max
SaskTel
New
- Unlimited data, nationwide calling and text for $60/mo. with BYO device
- Buy one, get one FREE offer on any device activated on a 2-year voice and data plan (in-store only)
Ongoing
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data on Shared plans up to 10GB (main regions)
- 2GB bonus on all data options on Shared plans (QC)
- 5GB bonus data on 10GB data option for Shared plans (SK)
- 3GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (main regions) OR 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $100 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone Xr or X
Videotron
New
- Bonus data is now permanent on all Premium and Premium+ plans and on 1GB Basic plan
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- Lunar New year deal with new plans offers on 5GB or less data plans or 2GB bonus on 5GB+ plans (main regions)
- 3GB Bonus data on 3GB+ plans (QC)
- $50 bonus gift card on select phones
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
