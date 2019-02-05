News
Moto Z4 Play to feature 48-megapixel rear-facing camera sensor: report

Feb 5, 2019

3:47 PM EST

Following in the steps of Huawei, Motorola might add a 48-megapixel sensor to its upcoming Moto Z4 Play.

According to 91Mobilesthe Z4 Play will use a Q Technology S5KGM1SP sensor instead of a Samsung or Sony sensor. This sensor is reportedly the same as the one featured in the Huawei Nova 4.

Additionally, the phone will reportedly feature a 6.22-inch Super AMOLED display, with a waterdrop notch, up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage and a 3,600mAh battery. Further, the phone will reportedly sport Qualcomm’s rumoured mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 675.

Selfie wise the leak suggests that the phone will sport a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter.

It’s currently unclear when Motorola will unveil the Moto Z4 Play, though 91Mobiles believes that the company will announce the handset on February 26th during Mobile World Congress.

Source: 91Mobiles

