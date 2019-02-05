iOS 12.2’s second public beta is now available

Like clockwork, Apple has released the second public beta for iOS 12.2, hot on the heels of the developer version of the operating system dropping earlier this week.
New features in the second iOS 12.2 beta include a boar, shark, giraffe and owl Animoji. Apart from these additions, the second iOS 12.2 public beta seems identical to the first. This means that most of the changes are likely related to stability and performance.
The first iOS 12.2 beta finally brought Apple News to Canada, though as it stands right now not many Canadian publications are included in the news aggregation platform. Some of the publications included are the Toronto Star, ET Canada, and CTV News.
Further, iOS 12.2 confirmed that Apple’s second-generation AirPods will feature ‘Hey Siri’ voice support thanks to a hidden AirPods setup screen in the beta.
The beta also hinted that Apple could have plans to launch soon a News subscription service, a feature The Canadian Press’ story about Apple News’ impending Canadian launch recently confirmed, along with a Texture-like Magazine subscription platform.
If you’re already a member of Apple’s beta testing program, navigate to ‘Settings,’ ‘About’ and finally, ‘Check for update.’ To join Apple’s public beta program, you just need to install the proper developer certificate that is available at this link.
The second iOS 12.2 public beta hit my iPhone XS Max at roughly 3pm ET today, so it should be slowly rolling out across Canada.
