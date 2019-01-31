Transit app adds support for STO transit in the Gatineau area of Quebec

Montreal-based app Transit is working with the Société de transport de l’Outaouais (STO) to show real-time location info for buses.
“The availability of real stop times in the Transit app is excellent news for the STO’s clientele. It will now be easier to plan trips, because riders will know when the bus is arriving at their stop, even in bad weather or if there are delays in the system,” said the STO chairwoman Myriam Nadeau in a press release.
It sounds like the STO is using its own tech to integrate with the app, instead of relying on other Transit app users for location data. MobileSyrup has reached out for clarification.
The STO runs all around the Gatineau, Quebec area that borders Ottawa, Ontario.
The Transit app is available for iOS and Android and you can download it here.
Source: STO
