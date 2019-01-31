News
Sony’s PS Plus Specials sale discounts many VR titles

Jan 31, 2019

6:19 PM EST

0 comments

Even though PlayStation’s Essential Sale is currently ongoing, Sony has launched what it calls its PS Plus Specials sale. This promotion is only available if you are a PS Plus member.

The sale offers titles like Borderlands 2 VR, Resident Evil 7 and Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality and similar to the Essential Sale, it also ends on February 5th.

Here are some of the more notable games in Canadian pricing:

The full list of sales can be found here.

