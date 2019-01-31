Sony’s PS Plus Specials sale discounts many VR titles

Even though PlayStation’s Essential Sale is currently ongoing, Sony has launched what it calls its PS Plus Specials sale. This promotion is only available if you are a PS Plus member.
The sale offers titles like Borderlands 2 VR, Resident Evil 7 and Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality and similar to the Essential Sale, it also ends on February 5th.
Here are some of the more notable games in Canadian pricing:
- Borderlands 2 VR: now $50.24, was $66.99
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition: now $33.49, was $66.99
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality: now $19.99, was $39.99
- Batman: Arkham VR: now $16.19, was $26.99
- Blind: was $16.74, was $33.49
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew: now $12.99, was $51.99
- Creed: Rise to Glory: now $27.99, was $39.99
- Doom VFR: now $23.99, was $39.99
- Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV: now $19.99, was $39.99
- Driveclub VR: now $9.99, was $19.99
- Dirt Rally VR: Plus PlayStation VR Bundle: now $16.74, was $66.99
- Déraciné: now $35.99, was $39.99,
- Farpoint: now $14.99, was $29.99
- NBA 2KVR Experience: now $9.99, was $19.99
- The Inpatient: now $17.99, was $29.99
- Transference: now $23.44, was $33.49
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood: now $5.99, was $19.99
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR: now $47.99, was $79.99
The full list of sales can be found here.
