Rumours Nintendo is working on a smaller, cheaper Nintendo Switch appear once again

Rumours that Nintendo plans to release a smaller, more affordable version of the Nintendo Switch have once again appeared, this time courtesy of Nikkei.
This new, rumoured version of the Switch won’t be able to be docked and is focused on portability, according to Nikkei.
Rumours of a cheaper Switch have circulated many times over the last few months, with the most recent speculation coming from Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, who predicted that this more affordable version of the console will only be able to be used in handheld mode. Further, he stated that the console will likely feature built-in controllers.
Though these rumours continue to swirl, Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo’s president, also recently stated that the company has no plans to release a new version of the Switch in 2019, whether a cheaper, lower-end iteration or an upgraded system.
“It is an extremely ambitious, but worthwhile achievement. So, we will maintain this goal. Nintendo Switch is our primary sales objective, and we are not considering a successor or a price cut at this time,” said Furukawa in a recent interview with The Sankei News.
It’s unclear if the situation has changed since Furukawa’s statement regarding a revamped version of the Switch. Nintendo recently revealed that it won’t hit its self-imposed goal of selling 20 million Switch consoles this fiscal year, downgrading sales estimates to 14.49 million systems.
It’s possible missing this goal could have convinced the Japanese gaming giant to move forward with a more affordable version of the Switch, though whether this is actually the case remains unclear.
