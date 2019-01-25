PlayStation Essentials sale offers games up to 60 percent off with PS Plus

Sony is bringing its Essentials sale to the PlayStation Store, for both the PS4 and PS3.
The sale offers a better discount for those with a PS Plus membership. It’s important to note that the sale ends on February 5th.
Here are some of the games on sale in Canadian dollars.
- Destiny 2: Forsaken: PS Plus $40.11, w/o PS Plus $45.36, was $53.49
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition: PS Plus $12.99, w/0 PS Plus $17.15, was $51.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: PS Plus $18.49, w/o PS Plus $22.19, was $36.99
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition: PS Plus $35.99, w/o PS Plus $47.99, was $119.99
- Battlefield V: PS Plus $39.99, w/o PS Plus $47.99, was $79.99
- Middle-earth Shadow of War Definitive Edition: PS Plus $31.99, w/o PS Plus $39.99, was $79.99
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen: PS Plus $23.99, w/o PS Plus $27.99, was $39.99
- The Surge: PS Plus $16.74, w/o PS Plus $23.44, was $66.99
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: PS Plus $22.49, w/o PS Plus $23.99, was $29.99
- Persona 5: PS Plus $33.49, w/o PS Plus $46.89, was $66.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition: PS Plus $83.99, w/o PS Plus $95.99, was $119.99
- God of War: PS Plus $32.49, w/o PS Plus $34.99, was $49.99
- For the complete list of games, click here.
