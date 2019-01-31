Amazon had a record number of new Prime subscribers in 2018

Amazon has announced that more customers signed up for Prime around the world in 2018 than any year before.
The company revealed the milestone in its recently published earnings report for Q4 2018. Amazon didn’t say how many Prime members it has, although the company said its net “service sales” (which includes Prime) jumped to $27.7 billion from $19.1 billion in the same quarter a year ago.
“During the holiday season alone, tens of millions of customers worldwide started Prime free trials or began paid memberships,” reads an excerpt from Amazon’s January 31st media release.
It’s worth noting that Amazon didn’t reveal any specifics about overall usage of its Prime Video streaming service, which is included in a Prime membership.
In its earnings report, Amazon also confirmed that net sales increased 20 percent to $72.4 billion during this quarter.
Source: Amazon
