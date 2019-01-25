Canadian co-production Alto’s Odyssey is on sale for $1 on the App Store

Alto’s Odyssey is currently on sale for $0.99 CAD on Apple’s App Store.
The endless runner is normally priced at $6.99.
In Odyssey, players must snowboard down procedurally-generated landscapes while tapping the screen to perform tricks to earn a high score.
Alto’s Odyssey was developed by Team Alto, a collaboration between Toronto-based Snowman Studios and artists and programmers in the U.K. Saskatoon-based Snowman helped with publishing.
The game released on iOS in February 2018 and Android in July 2018.
