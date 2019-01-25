News
Canadian co-production Alto’s Odyssey is on sale for $1 on the App Store

The game regularly costs $6.99

Alto's Odyssey

Alto’s Odyssey is currently on sale for $0.99 CAD on Apple’s App Store.

The endless runner is normally priced at $6.99.

In Odyssey, players must snowboard down procedurally-generated landscapes while tapping the screen to perform tricks to earn a high score.

Alto’s Odyssey was developed by Team Alto, a collaboration between Toronto-based Snowman Studios and artists and programmers in the U.K. Saskatoon-based Snowman helped with publishing.

The game released on iOS in February 2018 and Android in July 2018.

For more on Alto’s Odyssey, check out MobileSyrup‘s review of the game here.

